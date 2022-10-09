What has Kerala got from CM’s foreign tours, asks Congress state chief

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has on Sunday come down heavily on state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his foreign tours

Speaking to media persons in Kannur, Sudhakaran alleged that the CPI-M did not get time to keep the mortal remains of the party’s former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the AKG Centre, the party state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, even for one hour for the public to pay homage to the departed leader, due to chief minister’s foreign tour

The senior Congress leader said Pinarayi Vijayan, who was on the verge of tears, while speaking after the funeral of Kodiyeri, flew abroad within hours. The chief minister has to explain the urgency of undertaking a foreign tour in such a situation, he said

Sudhakaran asked the CPI-M to what Kerala got from the chief minister’s foreign tours “whether any of the projects announced abroad have been implemented here,” he asked

Stating that Pinarayi Vijayan is finding a reason to go abroad, the Congress Kerala chief said it is hard to believe that the expenses of his family are borne by him