‘What allliance partner said can’t be attached to us’: Congress condemns DMK MP’s ‘Gaumutra’ remark

After facing the ire of people over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatan Dharma remark, the Congress looks in no mood to repeat the same mistake as it sought to distance itself from the latest “Gaumutra” controversy triggered by another DMK MP Senthilkumar, saying what the alliance partner said can’t be attached to the Congress.

Reacting to Senthilkumar’s remark, Congress MP Manickam Tagore today said that they condemn what the DMK MP said, adding the Congress party respects all religions of the country.

“We condemn what the DMK MP said. What the alliance partner is speaking about cannot be attached to Congress. We stand for India and respect all religions. It is a planned conspiracy by the BJP to stop Parliament from functioning and divert from the real issues by doing this,” Tagore said.

Earlier on Tuesday, while referring to the BJP’s victory in three Hindi heartland states, DMK MP Senthilkumar had said in Lok Sabha that the saffron party can only win in “Gaumutra states”. The remarks have since been expunged but the BJP didn’t miss the chance to target the Opposition.

The saffron party said that they have suffered the consequences of their earlier remarks against Sanatan Dharma in the assembly elections and will face similar results in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Earlier, Congress leader Milind Deora had also slammed the DMK MP for insulting Sanatan Dharma and said that he must realise these reckless remarks weaken the efforts of the Opposition’s INDIA alliance.

“DMK must realise that its reckless remarks only weaken INDIA Alliance’s efforts in challenging BJP in the Hindi heartland. India is one, and there is no place for a north-south divide,” Deora wrote on X.