What about intelligence, security failures in Pahalgam, asks Priyank Kharge

While the Congress party officially took a line of offering cooperation to the government to fight terrorism, one of the key ministers in the Karnataka government, Priyank Kharge, on Wednesday, unleashed a barrage of questions on the Union government that indicates the line of attack of the opposition in the days to come.

On Wednesday, the minister took to the social media platform X to with the questions that seek to unravel the happenings that led to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, Priyank Kharge said, “When the so-called Chanakya Home Minister is busy toppling governments, breaking parties and rigging elections, this is what happens. Where is the intelligence? Where is the surveillance? Where is James Bond Doval?”

He went on to say that whether it was Pulwama or Pahalgam, in both cases, security lapses were flagged beforehand. Both were ignored, the Karnataka minister said in a hard-hitting statement against the Union home minister. “And shockingly, the BJP government has cut over 1.8 lakh army personnel since COVID to save money,” charged Kharge.

He further said if the government had shown interest in monitoring foreign threats, as he does to snoop on opposition parties, this unfortunate attack could have been prevented. “If Manyavar Amit Shah had shown the same interest in monitoring foreign threats as he does to snoop on Opposition party leaders or making Jay Shah, ICC President, maybe China wouldn’t be squatting on Indian land and maybe this unfortunate attack could’ve been prevented,” the Karnataka IT minister said.

“I hope this time the media will respond better and more responsibly than it did for Pulwama,” Priyank Kharge said and added, “This government will downplay the incident, will underreport the casualties, will definitely use this tragedy to stir communal tension or blame Congress as usual.”