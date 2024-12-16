Western Command celebrates Vijay Diwas

To commemorate Vijay Diwas, a wreath laying ceremony was organised at Veer Smriti in Chandimandir to pay homage to all the bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during 1971 war.

According to an official statement, serving officers, veterans including previous Army Commanders and gallantry award winners paid tributes to their fallen comrades. The silence observed by all ranks present echoed skywards to the martyrs of this great nation, as an appropriate tribute to their steely resolve.

Advertisement

During this war the Indian Army demonstrated its selflessness and willingness to fight for the worthy cause of liberating a vast section of humanity against oppression and persecution.

Advertisement

On 3 December 1971, Pakistan launched air strikes on Indian airfields in North-Western India under the code name operation Chengiz Khan, marking the start of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. India ordered immediate mobilization of troops and launched a full scale offensive in both East and West Pakistan.

The 13-day war ended with the birth of Bangladesh and a surrender of more than 90,000 Pakistan Army personnel. It is one of the most swift and bravely fought military campaigns with India emerging decisively victorious. While the Eastern Army ensured an abject surrender, the same was hastened and made possible by severe battles on the Western Front fought by the Western Command troops.

As Guardians of the West, the troops ensured that the adversary suffered heavily on the Western Front too. Some of the fiercest battles were fought at Longewala, Basantar, Burj, Fatehpur and Sehjra, to name just a few.

In this war, the Western Command troops were awarded two Param Vir Chakras and 46 Maha Vir Chakras, in addition to several other gallantry awards including one Theatre Honour and 11 Battle Honours.

Vijay Diwas epitomises the bravery of Indian troops, their exemplary combat skills and determination against all odds. In remembering those who gave their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, the braves of today pledge to uphold those very traits in the years ahead.