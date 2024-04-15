West UP will give befitting reply to BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed the voting wave in west Uttar Pradesh will wipe out the BJP from the country.

Addressing an election rally in Baghara in favour of SP candidate Harendra Mallick in Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat, he said this is a special election and this time the atmosphere is different.

” People of every section have stood against BJP and know it will be wiped out from UP,” he said.

The former UP CM said, “The 24-hour electricity supply today was an initiative of the SP government.The SP government provided ambulances on the road. The arrangement for number Dial 100 was made by the SP government itself. Now under BJP government, police has increased the recovery.

“Even now the laptop of the Samajwadi government is running. We had given a big laptop, they gave a small one, that too does not work. BJP government is giving you bad ration. If the opposition government is formed, we will give both flour and data to the poor”.

Remembering the land of great leaders like Mahendra Singh Tikait and Chaudhary Charan Singh, SP President said,” on one hand the government is giving Bharat Ratna, but did not guarantee MSP to the farmers”.

” The strength of the farmers stopped the government from implementing the three black laws. This is a government of industrialists. If INDI coalition government is formed, farmers’ loans will be waived off. The BJP government wants to waive off the loans of industrialists but not of farmers. This time BJP is not crossing 400, but will loose 400 seats”, he stressed.

Akhilesh Yadav warned that if BJP comes to power then even marriage will not happen. If there is no employment, how can there be marriage. BJP people do not want a better future for the youth as every exam paper is getting leaked, he added.

The SP President said ,”Earlier BJP had come with a slogan, now they have come with a guarantee. Jumla and guarantee are brothers. To drive away the disease, clapping and thali were done. The BJP has not waived electricity nor has not set up even a single power plant.”

Announcing that INDI coalition government will restore the old pension if they cone to power, he said ED, CBI and other investigating agencies are in their hands and they have collected donations by scaring people.

“If BJP wins this time, the Constitution will not be saved. BJP is going to snatch the right to vote. People of Kshatriya community are angry with BJP,” he said.

Muzaffarnagar goes to poll in the first phase on April 19.