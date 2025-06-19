West Bengal Shines in governance: O’Brien highlights state’s achievements

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has praised West Bengal’s impressive performance as shown in the SKOCH State of Governance Report, saying “Bengal Means Business”.

Citing the SKOCH State of Governance Report, 2024, O’Brien claimed that the state has demonstrated significant prowess in various sectors, showcasing its commitment to good governance.

As per the report, West Bengal has been ranked first nationally in Ease of Doing Business, and Horticulture underscoring its favorable business environment. Securing the top spot is attributed to the state’s strong agricultural practices and policies.

The state has also claimed the second position in Urban Development, and Police and Safety highlighting its efforts in creating sustainable urban infrastructure.

“Bengal Means Business,” O’Brien remarked, attaching emphasis to the state’s achievements in governance and its potential for growth and development.