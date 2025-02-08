We’ll make Yamuna identity of Delhi: PM after BJP’s historic win

Thanking the people of the national capital for giving a massive mandate to the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new BJP government would make Yamuna river the identity of Delhi city.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on corruption charges against its leaders, the prime minister asserted that the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report would be presented in the first assembly session by the BJP government.

“These AAPda people resorted to conspiracies every day to hide their scams. Now, the Delhi poll verdict has come. I am giving a guarantee that in the first session of assembly, the CAG report will be tabled. Every link of corruption will be probed and whoever has looted will have to return,” he said while addressing party workers and leaders at the BJP headquarters here on Saturday after the results of Assembly elections in Delhi were announced.

PM Modi said the BJP would return the love of the people of Delhi in the form of progress and development. “This love, this trust of the people of Delhi is a debt on all of us. Now, the double-engine government of Delhi will repay it by double with rapid development of Delhi,” he added.

On the cleaning of Yamuna, Modi said, “I have pledged during the election campaign that we would make Yamuna the identity of Delhi city. I know this work is difficult and takes a long time. No matter how much time is spent, no matter how much energy is spent. If the resolutions are strong, Yamuna ji will bless you. We will make every effort to serve Mother Yamuna and will work with full devotion,” the prime minister said.

Terming BJP’s victory “historic”, he said, “The people of Delhi have ousted AAPda! Delhi has been freed from a decade of AAPda. The mandate of Delhi is quite clear! Today, in Delhi, development, vision and trust have won. Today, anarchy and arrogance and AAPda have been defeated.”

He hailed the people of Delhi for putting an end to the politics of “lies and deception” of the AAP by giving a clear mandate to the BJP. People have put an end to “short-cut” politics of Kejriwal and removed a “major obstacle” in the way of Delhi’s development,” he said.

“Delhi’s mandate also clarified that there is no place for shortcuts or lies and deception in politics. Janata ne shortcut rajneeti ka short circuit kar diya (People have short-circuited the politics of shortcut),” the prime minister said.

“Today’s results clearly show that people trust the BJP’s double-engine government. After winning the Lok Sabha elections, we set a record in Haryana, achieved another milestone in Maharashtra, and now created history in Delhi. These results also show that Delhi is not just a city. It is a reflection of all of India — a ‘mini Hindustan’!” Modi asserted.