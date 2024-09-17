Welcoming Atishi’s elevation, Delhi Congress chief asks her to solve problems of people

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav extended his best wishes to Atishi after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) picked her as the new chief minister of Delhi and said she should resolve issues concerning the people of the national capital.

Reacting to the AAP’s choice of Atishi to replace Arvind Kejriwal as the CM of Delhi on Tuesday, Yadav said, “Atishi should solve the problems of the people as it has become a habit with the AAP to politicise everything without doing any work.”

The Delhi Congress chief further said, “The AAP cannot run away from the promises they made after the formation of government in Delhi. Atishi has become the CM for just three months but she cannot sideline the problems of the people. Since the attacks on women have of late increased, she should solve the problems of women.”

He demanded that Atishi should table the 11 CAG reports “pending with her in the Assembly, which will expose the corruption and misappropriation of funds by the AAP government.”

Targeting Kejriwal, the Delhi Congress chief said, “Arvind Kejriwal, who talks about honesty and probity, was compelled to resign as the Supreme Court had imposed many conditions on him, like he cannot go to the CM’s office, cannot sign official files, which made his job as the CM untenable. He should have resigned when he was sent to jail in connection with the liquor scam six months ago.”

“The AAP government has been exposed before the people. Kejriwal cannot go to the people to prove his honesty as they have many questions for him to answer, about his unfulfilled promises in the past 12 years,” he said.