Weather remains dry in J&K

The weather in Jammu and Kashmir remained dry on Saturday, with the Met Department forecasting mostly clear to partly overcast skies for the next 24 hours.

“However, a brief thunderstorm with rain is possible in the late afternoon/early evening. Cloudy skies with a potential of mild to moderate rain/snow from May 3 evening through May 5 “In a statement, the Department said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was 12 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam was 5.8, and Gulmarg was 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was 1.8 degrees Celsius in Drass, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Leh, and 6.7 degrees Celsius in Kargil.

The minimum temperature was 25.6 degrees in Jammu, 23 degrees in Katra, 13.5 degrees in Batote, 13.8 degrees in Banihal, and 11.8 degrees in Bhaderwah.

(with inputs from IANS)