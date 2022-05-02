Weather might change drastically predicts IMD

The Meteorological Department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with thunder and rain in different places. Heatwave conditions are resuming in the national capital and the lowest temperature on Sunday was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information.

According to the IMD report the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach 43 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Sunday. The relative humidity level stood at 61 per cent. The Meteorological Department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with thunder and rain in different places.

The IMD’s bulletin said heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi and adjoining areas for the next three days, while dust storm or thundershower conditions would occur at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till May 2. There is a possibility of splashing together. For the second time in 72 years, Delhi experienced such severe heat in April in which the monthly average maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees Celsius. Generally, the average monthly average temperature of the city in April is 36.30 °C. In the year 2010, Delhi recorded an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 °C. The national capital experienced severe heat for three days in April as it did not receive light rain on time. Delhi recorded a monthly average maximum temperature of 37.30 °C in April last year, 35.30 °C in 2020 and 37.30 °C in 2019.

