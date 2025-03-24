In a major success, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police led to the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, narcotics, and war-like stores in the general area of Sangla Top at Surankote, in the border Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A defence spokesman said on Monday that the operation was meticulously planned and executed by the security forces after extensive intelligence gathering.

The recovery included a variety of weapons, including assault rifles, grenades, and a significant quantity of ammunition.

In addition to the arms, a large amount of narcotic substances, suspected to be linked to cross-border smuggling activities, was also seized.

Furthermore, war-like stores, which could potentially aid insurgent activities, were recovered, highlighting the growing concern over the infiltration of arms and drugs into the region.

The success of this operation underscores the commitment of the security forces to neutralize militant threats and curb cross-border terrorism in the region.

The recovery of narcotics is also seen as a significant blow to the illegal drug trade, which has been a growing menace in the region.

Further Investigation have been launched into the seized materials to uncover further links and disrupt the supply chains supporting terrorism in the region.

This operation is seen as a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to secure the region and eliminate the menace of terrorism and cross-border smuggling.

Security forces continue to maintain high alertness, ensuring peace and stability in the volatile border areas of Poonch district and its surroundings.