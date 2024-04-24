We will win 13 Lok Sabha seats in Assam: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence on Wednesday that the BJP and its allies would secure victory in 13 parliamentary seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a public rally on the final day of campaigning for the second phase in Lower Assam, Sarma said he has shifted his focus to the 2026 assembly elections, setting an ambitious goal of winning 100 out of the 126 assembly seats for the BJP.

Reflecting on the journey of the BJP-led government, Sarma recalled a turbulent past marked by unrest including ULFA, BODO, and Karbi agitations. However, he emphasised the significant progress made, with echoes of grenade blasts and bomb explosions now faded into the past, as the government prioritises economic prosperity.

Under their governance, Sarma noted substantial transformation, with efficient government departments operating free from intermediaries and corruption. Administrative processes have been digitized, enhancing efficiency, while major infrastructure projects like the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, the Bogibeel bridge, and the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge are nearing completion, promising enhanced connectivity, he said.

Sarma highlighted the government’s efforts to attract industries such as semiconductors, aiming to create significant employment opportunities. He mentioned that 100,000 government jobs have already been provided, with plans for an additional 50,000 positions.

Moving away from frequent Assam bandhs, Sarma emphasised the celebration of festivals like Amrit Brikkhaa and Arunodaya, signaling a shift towards positivity and progress. He outlined initiatives such as the Lakhpati Baideo scheme providing free education for girls and the Orunodoi scheme offering financial assistance to every family, demonstrating the government’s commitment to inclusive development.