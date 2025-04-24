Assam CM calls suspension of Indus Water Treaty a ‘decisive blow to terrorism’

India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan—an agreement that has governed the sharing of river waters between the two nations since 1960—has been welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who called it a “calibrated, lawful, and strategic measure”.

The decision, made public on April 23, comes in the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region that left 26 people dead and over 20 injured.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reacting to the announcement, hailed the move as a decisive blow to terrorism aimed at holding Pakistan accountable for its continued support to cross-border terrorism.

“A beginning has been made, Bharat will take it to its logical conclusion. Pakistan must understand that this is the New India,” Sarma posted on social media, strongly backing the Centre’s decision.

India’s decision to suspend the treaty reflects what CM Sarma described as a “new era of assertive diplomacy where water security is aligned with national security.”

The move signals New Delhi’s growing willingness to reconsider long-standing agreements when national security is threatened.

The terror attack in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, shocked the nation with its brutality.

The victims included Indian tourists from Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, along with two local residents and foreign nationals from Nepal and the UAE.

According to security agencies, the attack was orchestrated by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, with operational orders allegedly issued by Saifullah Khalid, the group’s deputy chief, operating from within Pakistani territory.

In the aftermath of the attack, high-level security reviews were held in Srinagar and New Delhi. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the National Security Council met to chart India’s course of action—one that now includes water diplomacy as a tool for counterterrorism.