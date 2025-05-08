We will respond in ‘very, very firm’ manner to any attack on us: Jaishankar

Emphasising that India has no intention to escalate the situation with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday asserted that the country would respond in a ”very, very firm” manner if there are military attacks on the country.

Addressing the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission meeting co-chaired by his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Mr Jaishankar said, “Excellency, you are visiting India at a time when we are responding to a particularly barbaric terrorist attack on 22nd April in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This attack compelled us to respond on 7 May by striking at cross-border terrorist infrastructure.”

Advertisement

He said, “Our response was targeted and measured. It is not our intention to escalate the situation. However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response. As a neighbour and a close partner, it is important that you have a good understanding of the situation.”

Advertisement

The Iranian minister, who was in Islamabad recently, is understood to have called on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and prevent the escalation of tension in the region. He said the region needs peace to enhance economic cooperation among regional countries.

Lauding the ties between India and Iran, Mr Jaishankar said that the cooperation between the two nations has progressed in many aspects in recent years.

The Indian minister said, “It’s a great pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India and to co-chair along with you, the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission meeting today. In recent years, our cooperation has progressed in many aspects. There are also situations that we need to address. Prime Minister Modi and President Pezeshkian have met in Kazan in October 2024 and given us guidance on how to develop our ties further.”