We will promote health tourism: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh was working to promote ‘Health Tourism’ to capitalize on its natural environment, as the state is blessed with a favorable climate for TB patients.

He said this while inaugurating the two-day meeting of the National Task Force under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program here on Wednesday.

The meeting is being attended by TB experts across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister launched the offline mode of the ‘Meri TB Ki Kahani Phase-II’ initiative, aimed at dispelling stigmas associated with TB and creating public awareness about the disease.

Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to launch the second phase of this campaign besides being host to the meeting for the second time.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that valuable recommendations in the workshop would be instrumental in combating this dreaded disease.

“The state government is extending all possible support to eradicate TB, with around 15,000 TB patients being treated annually in the state. The efforts made by Himachal Pradesh in tackling TB have been recognized at the national level,” he said.

Over the past two years, molecular testing facilities have been introduced in the state for early detection of TB, and artificial intelligence enabled portable X-ray machines have been made available in five districts of the state and this service would also be expanded to remaining districts soon, he stated.

Sukhu emphasized the need to adopt modern technology for providing better healthcare services and said that the state government has signed an agreement with AIIMS Delhi for the latest medical equipment.

He said that the health facilities at Tanda Medical College and IGMC Shimla were being strengthened and efforts were underway to create a conducive environment for the health staff for their efficient functioning.

“The process for filling up 2,700 posts in the health department is underway to further improve healthcare services,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that special attention was being paid to the healthcare needs of elderly citizens above the age of 70, with plans to introduce a scheme that would provide doorstep medical testing facilities.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of cancer patients in the state, he said that initiatives like promoting electric vehicles and renewable energy are in progress, including the establishment of a one-megawatt green hydrogen plant in Nalagarh of Solan district.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Colonel (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil said that the changing societal perspective on TB was largely due to the efforts of the National Task Force.

Stressing on the need for greater public awareness and outlined the steps being taken in the state to eradicate the disease, he said that TB patients in Himachal Pradesh receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 from the government, and the state was working diligently to enhance healthcare facilities, especially in remote areas.