We will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with its victims: Dr Jaishankar

Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday asserted that India will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with its victims.

During his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Dr Jaishankar thanked the Government of the United Kingdom for its condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

“We will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with its victims. I thank the Government of the United Kingdom for the strong condemnation of the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and for your solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Advertisement

He also asserted that India expects partner countries to understand the practice of zero tolerance policy against terrorism.

“We practice a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and expect our partners to understand it.,” said the minister.

His remarks came amid India’s efforts to counter the Pakistani narrative and expose the country for harbouring terrorists and using them for cross-border attacks in India.

Last month, India and Pakistan returned from the brink of an all-out war, after four days of confrontation following India’s Operation Sindoor air strikes on terror groups in Pakistan and PoK.

The strikes were launched to destroy the terror launchpads and training centres in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.