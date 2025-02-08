We will leave no stone unturned to ensure Delhi’s all-round development: Modi

‘Jan Shakti Sarvopri! Vikas Jeeta, Sushaasan Jeeta (people’s power paramount! development wins, good governance triumphs)’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the BJP’s massive win in the Assembly elections in Delhi on Saturday.

”My salute and congratulations to all my brothers and sisters of Delhi for giving a historic victory to @BJP4India! I am very grateful to all of you from the bottom of my heart for the abundant blessings and love you have given,” he said in social media posts on X.

The PM promised that the BJP will leave no stone unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better. ”Along with this, we will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India,” he said.

Modi said he is very proud of all BJP workers who worked day and night for this massive mandate. ”We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi,” he added.