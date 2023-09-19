“We remember the iconic…,” PM Modi on old Parliament building

With the Parliament’s relocation from the old to the new building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fondly remembered the historic former Parliament. He described it not just as a physical structure but as a symbol of India’s rich democratic legacy spanning decades.

“As we move to a new Parliament, we remember the iconic Parliament that stands not just as a structure, but as a testament to our nation’s rich democratic heritage for decades,” PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

As we move to a new Parliament, we remember the iconic Parliament that stands not just as a structure, but as a testament to our nation's rich democratic heritage for decades. Every brick echoes the debates, decisions, and dedication of those who shaped India. We will always be… pic.twitter.com/CAqGLQ6eUy
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2023

“Every brick echoes the debates, decisions, and dedication of those who shaped India. We will always be inspired by the great men and women who served here and contributed to national progress,” he added.

Commencing a new chapter in India's vibrant democracy, the new Parliament building stands as a beacon of hope and progress. It symbolises our nation's aspirations and the boundless possibilities of our future. pic.twitter.com/JxWSVl5eLL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2023

PM Modi underscored the new Parliament building’s significance, noting it marked the beginning of a future dedicated to realizing India’s development aspirations. He stressed the need for the country to work on a broader scale to achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation. PM Modi explained that, in the 25 years ahead, India must focus on becoming self-reliant (Atmanirbhar Bharat), emphasizing that it is a collective duty transcending party lines.

He called for every legislative action, discussion, and signal from Parliament to align with the aspirations of the Indian people. PM Modi asserted that prioritizing Indian aspirations should guide all reforms undertaken. He expressed confidence in India’s newfound vigor, believing it could transform the dreams of millions into reality.

Additionally, PM Modi highlighted significant legislation passed by his government over the past nine years. The relocation of Parliament to the new building occurred during a Special Session of Parliament, which commenced on Monday. The two Houses dedicated Monday’s discussions to commemorate 75 years of India’s parliamentary journey. The Special Session is set to continue until September 22.