“We need to free ourselves from mindset of slavery”: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said for India to become a developed country, the people must come out of the mindset of ‘slavery’ instilled by the British rulers.

Sitharaman, along with fellow Union cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra attended a plantation drive and took ‘Panch Pran Pledge’ under ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme in Puri on Thursday.

Addressing the event, the Finance Minister said, “We need to free ourselves from the mindset of slavery instilled in us by the British rulers. Only then will India become a developed country by 2047.”

Coinciding with their visit, globally renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik has created his latest artwork depicting the theme ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’.This captivating artwork adorned the sands of Blue Flag Beach, Mayfair, and Puri.

Sitharaman, along with Union Minister Pradhan and Sambit Patra, visited the sand art prepared on the themes of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ sculptured by Patnaik at Blue Flag Beach in Odisha’s Puri.

Sitharaman, along with fellow central cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan also offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday.

The Union Ministers were accompanied to the popular shrine by the BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

According to an official release, the Union Ministers have multiple important events in Puri scheduled for Thursday.

The Union ministers will undertake a spiritual visit to the revered Shree Mandira, paying homage to centuries of tradition.

The ministers will honour the legacy of freedom by visiting the birthplace of the illustrious Saheed Jayee Rajguru and embarking on the symbolic Amrit Kalash Yatra at Biraharekrushnapur, Puri.

This eventful day will highlight the significance of preserving Odisha’s heritage, connecting with the country, and nurturing a sense of responsibility towards the environment and the nation.