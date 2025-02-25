We need multilateral system that reflects contemporary global realities: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday stressed the urgent need for a multilateral system that reflects contemporary global realities, one that is better equipped to respond to modern challenges.

“The world continues to grapple with conflicts and crises, growing more fractured, uncertain, and unstable in the face of emerging challenges, even as it struggles to recover from the recent ones,” he said at the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Advertisement

”Multilateralism is more essential than ever – but not in its current form. The past few years have exposed the stark inadequacies of existing multilateral structures. When the world needed them the most, they were found wanting. If we truly seek to protect and promote human rights for all, we cannot afford to ignore the need for urgent reform,” the minister said.

Advertisement

Mr Jaishankar said India’s unwavering commitment to human rights is deeply rooted in its enduring philosophy of global unity, openness, and mutual respect. “These values form the foundation of our constitutional framework, which guarantees fundamental rights while upholding the ideals of justice, liberty, and equality,” he said.

In this regard, the minister said India’s general elections last year stood as yet another testament to these ideals and the strength and vibrancy of Indian democracy. As the world’s largest democracy, representing one-sixth of humanity, India’s general elections were an opportunity for one-eighth of the global population to cast its vote.

”We are a rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and faith, bound together by a millennia-old tradition of coexistence, diversity, and respect for human dignity. This pluralistic and progressive ethos is what India brings to its engagements within the Council, fostering dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective progress,” he said.

Mr Jaishankar said that rooted in this inclusive vision, India has made remarkable strides in economic growth, lifting millions out of poverty while ensuring that inclusion remains the cornerstone of progress.

”Through ambitious initiatives in housing and clean drinking water, we have significantly improved the lives of marginalized and vulnerable communities. Unprecedented infrastructure development, coupled with advancements in technology and digital public infrastructure, has veritably transformed India. Legal reforms and good governance have laid the foundation for sustainable development, while a strong emphasis on education continues to empower future generations,” he added.

He said India has always played an active role in the global promotion and protection of human rights. ”Our approach has been centered on building capacity and strengthening human resources and infrastructure in alignment with the priorities of our partners – always upholding the principles of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and sustainability. Our development partnerships with countries across the world reflect this commitment. At the same time, we have been firm and uncompromising in combating terrorism.”

India, he said, will always advocate zero tolerance for terrorism and call out any effort to normalise it.