We have punched Marathi haters, says Uddhav Thackeray after Maha govt revokes GRs on 3-language policy

Following the Maharashtra government’s decision to revoke two Government Resolutions (GRs) on the highly controversial three-language policy, inducting Hindi as the third language in primary schools, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday thanked the leaders of different political parties who came together to oppose the alleged imposition of Hindi, saying they have punched the Marathi haters.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray, also announced a victory rally on July 5. Earlier, the Shiv Sena (UBT), along with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, had announced a joint protest rally on July 5 against the state government’s alleged imposition of Hindi.

“We appreciate the political parties that came together with us despite different stands. Temporarily, they (Government) have cancelled the GR. If they hadn’t cancelled, they would have seen the protest on 5th July. Many leaders from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP are going to join us. A new committee led by Dr Narendra Jadhav will give a report on this. The government has appointed financial experts for the education sector’s decision. We will stage a victory rally on 5th July. We have punched Marathi haters, this unity should remain as it is,” he said.

The government had issued two GRs – one on April 16 and another on June 17 – on the highly contentious three-language policy.

As per the GRs, Hindi was inducted as the third language to be taught in primary schools across the state. The decision sparked massive criticism from the Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT), which accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led NDA government of trying to impose Hindi in the state.

Some leaders from the ruling BJP’s alliance partners — Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena — had also opposed the move.

Amidst the criticism from several quarters, CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced the cancellation of the GRs. He also announced that a committee will be formed to determine from which class the three-language policy should be implemented and what choices the students will be given.

“We discussed the three-language policy at length in the cabinet and decided to cancel the GRs issued on April 16 and June 17, 2025. A committee will be formed, led by Dr Narendra Jadhav, to determine from which class the three-language policy should be implemented, how the implementation should take place, and what choices should be given to students… Based on the report by this committee, the state government will take a final decision,” the Maharashtra CM said.