After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah Olympic medalist and wrestler Sakshi Malik said that the protest will continue against the Wrestling Federation of India WFI and the demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh shall remain.

The wrestler resumed her work as OSD in the railways. But, the protest will continue. “We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was a normal conversation, we have only one demand and that is to get him arrested (Brij Bhushan Singh). I have not stepped back from the protest. I have resumed my work as OSD in Railways. I want to clarify that we will keep protesting until we get justice. We will not step back. She (a minor girl) has not taken back any FIR, all this is fake,” she told ANI.

The meeting with Amit Shah was held late at night days after wrestlers were stopped by farmers leader Rakesh Tikait from immersing their medals in the river Ganga. Tikait has given an ultimatum to the government for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh before June 9.

About her rejoining the work, the grappler clarified

“I have a lot of responsibilities. Till the time we are not sitting on a protest, I have resumed my duties as I am an OSD I and came to finish some pending work. We are looking at our future strategy,” Sakshi Malik is an Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in the Railways.