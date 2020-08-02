Amid raging debate on social media between the Congress leaders close to Rahul Gandhi and the seniors over the United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA) performance during its 10-year rule, the party has cautioned senior leaders to desist from making remarks on social media and asked them present their views at the appropriate party fora.

Responding to a question during a press conference, in Delhi on Sunday, Congress communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said, “I will advise friends who are playing twitter-twitter to stop making comments on social media. We have internal democracy. Present your views at appropriate party fora.”

In this time of crisis, senior leader who have worked in the government and the organisation should stand together with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, he said

“It’s responsibility of senior leaders to guide youngsters, promote them and also make way for them,” said Surjewala.

The intra-party verbal spat intensified after an exchange of views during a meeting, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday.

When Rajiv Satav, a newly elected member of the Rajya Sabha and considered close to Rahul Gandhi, called for introspection over the UPA’s 10-year rule, he was countered by the seniors.

After that former Union Ministers Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Milind Deora and Shashi Tharoor rallied behind former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and slammed those who were raising questions over it.

Pointing to MNREGA, the Right to Information Act, the Food Security Act and the Right to Education ACt, Surjewala said the UPA government did a remarkable job during its 10-year rule.

But it couldn’t take on the conspiracy hatched against it, he said and criticised the people behind the Anna agitation under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s guidance and the Prime Minister, without taking names.