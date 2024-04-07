WB police registers FIR against NIA team on woman’s complaint after blast case raid

West Bengal police on Sunday registered an FIR against National Investigation Agency (NIA) team and CRPF officials following a complaint by a woman.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the NIA team and CRPF officials assaulted her and her husband. She also accused them of outraging her modesty.

Following her complaint, a case was registered at Bhupatinagar Police Station under IPC sections 325, 34, 354, 354(b), 427, 448, 509.

Earlier on Saturday, the NIA team had gone to Bhupatinagar in East Medinipur district and arrested two suspects in a 2022 blast case.

During the raid, the NIA team was allegedly attacked by locals who blocked their way in protest against the raid.

In a purported video of the incident shared by a news agency, locals, including women, are seen gathering around a vehicle, trying to stop the NIA team from taking the suspect along with them.

According to reports, stones were pelted at the NIA vehicle, leaving at least one official injured. The alleged attack took place when the anti-terror agency was picking up the accused in connection with the blast case.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Rahul Sinha came down heavily on the state government, claiming there is no law and order in the TMC-ruled state.

“This sort of attack on the agency indicates that there is nothing called law and order in the state…In the name of rule, Mamata Banerjee is doing ‘tanashahi’ (dictatorship) and has left the future of the state in the hands of extremists. Therefore, we demand exemplary punishment against whoever has committed this…,” Sinha said.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the raids that were conducted at midnight and alleged that the NIA was helping the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“Why did they raid at midnight? Did they have police permission? Locals reacted in the way they would have if any other stranger had visited the place at midnight. Why are they arresting people right before the elections? What does the BJP think, that they will arrest every booth agent? What right does NIA have? They are doing all these to support the BJP. We call upon the entire world to fight against this BJP’s dirty politics,” she said.