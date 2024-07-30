Wayanad landslide: PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM, assure all possible help from Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed distress over the devastating landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, which has claimed 44 lives so far and left several others injured.

In a social media post on ‘X’, Modi said that he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible assistance from the central government.

“Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri

@pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there,” PM Modi stated.

The landslide, which has severely impacted the areas of Meppadi, Mundakkal Town, and Chooralmala, prompted an immediate response from authorities.

The Kerala government has deployed a 250-member team from the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the disaster site. Additional NDRF teams are also on their way to reinforce the ongoing efforts.

Medical personnel and equipment have been rushed to hospitals in Vythiri, Mananthawadi, Kalpetta, and Meppadi to provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

A control room has been established by the Kerala Chief Minister’s office to coordinate the relief and rescue operations.

Reacting to the disaster, Congress leader and former Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi also expressed his deep anguish over the tragedy and urged UDF workers to assist in the rescue and relief operations.

“I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon,” he said in a social media post on ‘X’.

Gandhi has also spoken to Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector and offered any assistance needed from him.

“I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad,” the Congress leader said.