Wayanad disaster: Kerala govt report shows Rs 75,000 for burial of a body, Rs 10 crore on food

The Kerala government’s expenditure report on the Wayanad disaster relief indicates that more amount was spent on volunteers than direct aid to the victims.

A report of the state government, which now came out, states that for the burial of bodies of 359 people who died in the disaster , a sum of Rs 2.76 crore has been spent. According to this, the cost of burial of a body comes to Rs 75,000.

It has been alleged that there are wide discrepancies in the expenditure figures in the report, reportedly submitted by the state government in the High Court related to the Wayanad landslide disaster.

Although clothing was donated from across Kerala, the official figures now show that Rs 11 crore was spent on clothing for the displaced individuals in the relief camps.

The state government document itself says that 4,102 people were living in 17 camps. When it is said that clothing cost is Rs 11 crore, it is estimated that clothes worth Rs 26,816 was spent for one person.

It is stated that Rs eight crore have been spent on food alone in the camp. It is also said that eight crores have been spent for the medical needs of 4,102 people in the camp.

Rs 4 crore was spent on the transportation of the volunteers and military personnel. Rs 10 crore was spent for food and water expenses for them, Rs 15 crore for their accommodation. Rs 17 crore was spent for helicopter airlifting services provided by the Indian Air Force. A total of Rs 7 crore was spent on generator costs for 17 relief camps over 30 days.

Rs 12 crore was spent on vehicles used to evacuate victims. An additional Rs 3 crore was spent on drone radar rentals, and DNA testing costs amounted to Rs 3 crore as well.

The report also specifies that Rs 2.98 crore was spent on providing essential items like torches and raincoats to rescue workers, and over Rs 2 crore on medical expenses for volunteers and soldiers.

Amidst concerns over the substantial relief expenditures, critics have pointed out that compensation for victims appears insufficient. The government provides Rs 1.30 lakh for a completely destroyed house and less than Rs 50,000 per hectare for damaged farmland.

Meanwhile, state revenue minister K Rajan said the figure released is not the actual amount spent by the government in the Wayanad disaster, it is the estimate of expected expenses prepared and given to the Centre.