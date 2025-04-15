WAVES: Top 10 finalists of ‘Road to Game Jam’ announced

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the top ten finalists of Road to Game Jam, a competition part of the Create in India Challenge: Season 1 under the Government of India’s World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES). The top 10 titles will be showcased at the WAVES upcoming Summit scheduled to be held from May 1-4, in Mumbai.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the “Road to Game Jam” provides a platform for India’s game developers to showcase their creativity and innovation.

Organized by Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) in collaboration with KGeN (Kratos Gamer Network), this initiative falls under Pillar 2 of WAVES, which focuses on AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics, along with Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and the Metaverse).

The top ten finalists include Hard Hat Havoc (Node20), ENTWINED Reimagined (ParKince), Hope’s Out (The Reaper’s Execution), Abandoned Hospital – The Sound of Silence (AshDev), Silence Kill (Absurd Software), No Time To Crawl (ThatTeam), Anchored (Plable Games), My Inner Demons (Lemonsoup), Serum XIII (NoCapGames), Goblin’s Call (Ulysses7).

The top three winners will receive a combined prize pool of Rs 7 lakh, with Rs 3.5 lakh for first place, Rs 2 lakh for second, and Rs 1.5 lakh for third position, the statement read.

A total of 5,500 registrations were received for the competition from more than 1,650 colleges across 453 cities and towns in India. The initiative included AMA sessions and knowledge-sharing workshops led by industry leaders, offering participants practical insights into game design, storytelling, and the business of gaming.

Following several rounds of elimination, over 175 teams submitted original games, each of which was rigorously evaluated by a jury of seasoned professionals from the gaming industry.