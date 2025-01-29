WAVES Comics Creator Championship celebrates India’s diversity with 76 semi-finalists from 50 cities

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), in collaboration with the Indian Comics Association (ICA), announced the 76 semi-finalists of the WAVES Comics Creator Championship, on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for comic creators across India. A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the semi-finalists, hailing from 50 cities across 20 states and the National Capital Region, reflect the broad geographical and cultural spread of the nation.

These creators represent not just major metropolitan hubs like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, but also smaller towns such as Anand, Betul, Kalka, and Samastipur, as well as cities from the North East like Guwahati and Imphal.

The selected semi-finalists, aged between 10 and 49 years, include both amateurs (40) and professionals (30), as well as six special mentions for young artists. This diverse mix of talent highlights the WAVES Championship’s dedication to nurturing comic creators of all ages and backgrounds.

Ajitesh Sharma, President of the Indian Comics Association, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “The partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reflects the government’s strong commitment to supporting India’s creative industries and providing global opportunities for emerging talent.”

As part of the MIB’s ‘Create in India’ initiative, the WAVES Comics Creator Championship aims to elevate Indian comics on the world stage, providing participants the chance to engage with international audiences and foster new collaborations.