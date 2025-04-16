WAVES 2025: Ministry announces finalists for anti-piracy challenge

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the top seven finalists for the Anti-Piracy Challenge under the “Create in India” initiative of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 1,600 contestants, which included startups, technology providers, research institutions, and students from across the country.

The shortlisted finalists are Aezowie Infotech Services Pvt Ltd (StealthGuard),

Atomstate (Monk DB), Nuronics (NuroTrace), Guardians of Originality (PirateX), Hummingbird (Tryambaka),

CipherCore (Secure Fingerprint Steganography System – SFSS), and

WhiteHatLovers (Shadow Stamp).

These teams will present their innovative solutions to a final jury and a live audience on the WAVES platform at the Jio Centre, Mumbai, from May 1–4.

A statement from the Ministry noted that the Anti-Piracy Challenge, aimed at promoting technological innovation in fingerprinting and watermarking solutions, received an overwhelming response from both industry and individual participants.