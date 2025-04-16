Logo

Logo

# India

WAVES 2025: Ministry announces finalists for anti-piracy challenge

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the top seven finalists for the Anti-Piracy Challenge under the “Create in India” initiative of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 16, 2025 9:58 pm

WAVES 2025: Ministry announces finalists for anti-piracy challenge

File Photo

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the top seven finalists for the Anti-Piracy Challenge under the “Create in India” initiative of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 1,600 contestants, which included startups, technology providers, research institutions, and students from across the country.

Advertisement

The shortlisted finalists are Aezowie Infotech Services Pvt Ltd (StealthGuard),
Atomstate (Monk DB), Nuronics (NuroTrace), Guardians of Originality (PirateX), Hummingbird (Tryambaka),
CipherCore (Secure Fingerprint Steganography System – SFSS), and
WhiteHatLovers (Shadow Stamp).

Advertisement

These teams will present their innovative solutions to a final jury and a live audience on the WAVES platform at the Jio Centre, Mumbai, from May 1–4.

A statement from the Ministry noted that the Anti-Piracy Challenge, aimed at promoting technological innovation in fingerprinting and watermarking solutions, received an overwhelming response from both industry and individual participants.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Over 3,300 entries flood WAVES 2025 ‘Reel Making’ challenge, highlighting India’s innovation journey

The "Reel Making" challenge at WAVES 2025 has received over 3,300 entries from across India and 20 countries. Through this initiative, launched under the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the Government of India aims to focus on its "Create in India" vision, empowering both domestic and international talent to contribute to the growing global content creation scene.