WAVES 2025: 42 finalists announced for Animation Film Makers Competition

Minister reviews arrangements for WAVES Summit in Mumbai in May
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan chaired a Review Meeting in Mumbai today for the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting declared the 42 finalists for the Animation Film Makers Competition (AFC), held as part of the ‘Create in India Challenge Season-1 of World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025.
The competition was organised by the Dancing Atoms Studios in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
The best 42 projects will be showcased in the WAVE Summit scheduled to be held at Jio World Centre in Mumbai from May 1-4.
A statement from the Ministry stated that the projects were shortlisted through an evaluation process that went over a period of nine months. The creative catalogue features a diverse range of innovative projects, including 12 feature films, 18 short films, TV Series: 9 TV/Limited Series and 3 AR/VR experiences. All 42 shortlisted film projects will be showcased to industry stakeholders through this unique initiative.
The shortlisted 18 short animation film creators and their projects include Shreya Sachdev – Vani, Shrikant S Menon – Odiyan, Prasanth Kumar Nagadasi – Best Friends, Shweta Subhash Marathe – MELTING SHAME, Anika Rajesh – Achappam, Martand Anand Ugalmugle – Chandomama, Kiruthika Ramasubramanian – A Dream’s Dream, Harish Narayan Iyer – KARABI, Triparna Maiti – The Chair, Arundhati Sarkar – So close yet so far, Gadam Jagadish Prasad Yadav – Symphony of Darkness, Vetrivel – The Last Treasure, Gargi Gawthe – Godva, Shreeyaa Vinayak Pore – Kali (Bud), Harshita Das – Luna, Sandhra Mary – MISSING, Richa Bhutani – Climatescape, and Hirak Jyoti Nath – Tales From The Tea House
The 12 finalists of animation feature films creators and their projects are Catharina Dian Wiraswati S – Fly!, Shubham Tomar – Mahzun, Srikanth bhogi – Rudhra, Anirban Majumder- BABAR AUR BANNO – A friendship saga, Nandan Balakrishnan – The Dream Balloon, Jacqueline C Ching – Lykke and the Trolls, Rohit Sankhla – Dwarka The Lost City of Shree Krishna, Bhagat Singh Saini – RED WOMAN, Abhijeet Saxena – Arise, Awake, Vamsi Bandaru – Ayurveda Chronicles – Search for the Lost Light, Piyush Kumar – Wrong programming..the unleashed wars of AI, and Khambor Batei – Kharjana – Lapalang – A Khasi Folklore Reimagined.
The nine shortlisted animation TV/Limited Series creators and their projects areJyothi Kalyan Sura – Jackie & Jilal, Tuhin Chanda – Chupi : Silence behind laws, Kishore Kumar Kedari – Age of the Deccan: The Legend of Malik Ambar, Bhagyashree Satapathy – Pāśa, Rishav Mohanty – Khatti, Sukankan Roy – Sound of Joy, Atreyee Poddar, Sangeeta Poddar and Bimal Poddar – MORAY KAKA, Prasenjit Singha – The Quiet Chaos, and Segun Samson,Omotunde Akiode – Maapu.
The 3 AR/VR experience creators and their projects includeSundar Mahalingam – Ashvamedha – The Unsealed Fate, Anuj kumar Choudhary – Liminalism, and Isha Chandna – Toxic Effect Of Substance Abuse On Human Body.
