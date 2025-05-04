Aamir Khan gets real about acting struggles: “I handwrite my dialogues”

If there’s one thing you can count on Aamir Khan for, it’s that he’ll speak from the heart about acting—and that’s exactly what he did when he took the stage at WAVES 2025 during the Creatosphere segment.

The celebrated actor, known for his intense dedication and transformative performances, didn’t just show up for a photo op—he showed up to share wisdom, straight from his own journey.

Wearing humility like his favorite costume, Aamir Khan admitted right off the bat: “I’m not a trained actor.” Yep, no National School of Drama certificate, no formal workshops—just decades of passion, practice, and picking up tips along the way. “I wanted to go to NSD, but I couldn’t. So I learned by doing.”

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting even honoured him at the event, with Union I\&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju doing the honours. But the spotlight was firmly on Aamir’s words—relatable, insightful, and refreshingly real.

So how does someone who claims to have a “weak memory” become one of India’s most memorable actors?

“I hand-write my dialogues,” Aamir said, explaining his unique method. “I take the toughest scenes first. I go over them every single day for 3 to 4 months until the lines become mine. When something is written, it belongs to the writer. But when you work on it deeply, it becomes yours.”

He emphasized that delivery isn’t just about remembering lines—it’s about ‘feeling’ them. “You might say the same line ten times, and each time, it can mean something different. That’s the beauty of it.”

For Aamir Khan, everything in acting begins with the script. “If the script is good, the character will speak to you. You’ll understand the way they think, talk, move… it’s all in there.” He also leans heavily on conversations with directors to fine-tune the essence of his roles.

His favorite film? ‘Taare Zameen Par’. “That film taught so many parents how to be kinder and more patient with their kids,” he said, visibly moved. “That emotional connection made it very special for me.”

Asked about his preparation process, Aamir revealed he doesn’t rehearse in front of mirrors. “I visualize scenes in my head. I never look into a mirror to practice. It’s about what you feel inside, not how you look when you’re feeling it.”

And once the cameras roll? Be ready to repeat the emotional truth of a scene—again, and again. “As an actor, you must be able to repeat scenes with the same intensity each time. Retakes are part of the job, and honesty is everything. The more sincere you are, the better your performance.”