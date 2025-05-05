Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lauds Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana’

Nitesh Tiwari’s slated magnum opus, ‘Ramayana,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in leading roles, earns high praise from Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis. The project also stars Lara Dutta, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey among others, in key roles.

At the WAVES 2025 summit, Devendra Fadnavis spoke to ‘Ramayana’ producer Namit Malhotra. He revealed visiting the sets of the film. Fadnavis said, “I think, as you rightly said, we are the world’s oldest storytellers. Our art, drama, and music are very old, and we only wanted to couple it with the latest technology. And I think that’s what you are doing. So, yesterday, when I visited your pavilion with the Prime Minister, I was amazed to see the quality of ‘Ramayana’ that you are creating. I think this is the way we need to tell our stories to the new generation. And I believe what you are setting up will be the best in the globe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)



‘Ramayana’ boasts an ensemble cast with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi leading the charge as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. ‘KGF’ star Yash will essay Ravana’s role while Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman. Joining the team is Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The epic mythological film is going to release in two parts, with the first one hitting theatres in 2026.

During his appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir opened up about wrapping up the shoot for the first ‘Ramayana’ film. Moreover, the actor also expressed his excitement over being a part of “India’s greatest story.” He also stated, “I am currently working on Ramayana, which is the greatest story around. My childhood friend Namit Malhotra, somebody who is so passionately making this book, has got the best of all the artists, all the creative people, and the crew.”

Also Read: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Poster and release of the Aamir Khan film OUT