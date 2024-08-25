Waterlogging at Dhaula Kuan highlights Delhi Govt’s incompetence: Gupta

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Sunday accused the city’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of incompetence and negligence, leading to recurring water logging faced by the citizens of Delhi.

“The statement by the PWD that a cloudburst led to the waterlogging is absurd, especially since only 80 millimeters of rain fell on Friday,” Gupta said.

He argued that cloudbursts typically involve rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters and are usually associated with hilly areas, not plains like Delhi.

“Delhi is not a hilly region where such incidents are common. This is just another attempt by the government to deflect blame and cover up their incompetence,” he added.

Gupta also criticized the lack of coordination between the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi government, stating that the people of Delhi are suffering due to the government’s inability to manage critical infrastructure.

He pointed to the failure of the AAP government to devise a comprehensive plan to tackle the challenges posed by the monsoon season, leading to frequent incidents of waterlogging across the city.

Further, Gupta referred to the statements from officials of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), who attributed the waterlogging at Dhaula Kuan to inadequate desilting of drains in the area.

According to CRRI, the high altitude of Dhaula Kuan area requires an efficient drainage system, which appears to have been neglected, resulting in the severe waterlogging experienced on Friday.