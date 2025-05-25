BJP restored normalcy with officials blamed by AAP for waterlogging: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday while sudden monsoon-related waterlogging have been a recurring phenomenon in the city every year, the situation has significantly improved now.

Taking a dig at the previous AAP government, the Delhi BJP chief claimed that the situation during such sudden rain with thunderstorms till last year was worsened by the negligence of the government.

He said when the residents of Delhi woke up on Sunday, they faced multiple complaints of fallen trees and waterlogged streets owing to heavy downpour with thrunderstorms that hit the city late last night. But following instructions of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, all the BJP MLAs and councilors, along with officials from the Delhi Jal Board and Public Works Department, took to streets and by 9 am most of the trees have been cleared and much of the waterlogging removed.

The efforts by the public representatives and the concerned department officials and personnel resulted in easing traffic across the city and by noon, the situation has been brought under control.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, after every rain so far, the people of Delhi can clearly see the difference between the former Arvind Kejriwal government and the current BJP-led administration.

He emphasized that while the then Kejriwal government would blame the lieutenant governor and officials for water-logging, and leave citizens at the mercy of fate, the current BJP government takes responsibility and, after sudden storms or rains, works actively with officials and staff to normalize the situation.