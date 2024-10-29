Water sports launched in Himachal’s Gobind Sagar Lake to boost tourism

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated water sports activities in Gobind Sagar Lake in Mandi Bharari at Bilaspur on Tuesday.

These include cruises, shikara rides, houseboats, hi-tech motorboats, jet skis, and water scooters marking a new chapter for tourism in the region.

He said that these activities will boost tourism potential and create ample employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

“Alongside tourism, this initiative is expected to benefit local businesses, particularly women and small entrepreneurs by providing a new marketplace to sell local products. It will enhance the income and foster economic stability of the people of the region,” said Sukhu on the occasion.

The Chief Minister outlined a vibrant vision for the future of Bilaspur in tourism, stating, “With the development of water sports, alongside initiatives in religious, rural and eco-tourism, Bilaspur is poised to become a premier attraction, comparable to popular destinations like Kerala and Goa.”

He said the ongoing efforts of the government would elevate Bilaspur’s status on Himachal Pradesh’s tourism map, creating diverse experiences that highlight the district’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and adventure opportunities. “This comprehensive approach is expected to bring significant growth, attracting a broad spectrum of tourists and contributing to the region’s economic development,” he added.

The chief minister said the Bilaspur district administration has been instructed to start the tender process for introducing cruises and shikara rides on the Kol Dam reservoir also. “As part of this ambitious project, a scenic 30-kilometer cruise route will be developed from Harnoda in Bilaspur district to Tattapani in Shimla district. This route will offer a unique travel experience for tourists, allowing them to enjoy a memorable cruise towards Shimla via Kol Dam,” he contended.

On the occasion, the chief minister took an exhilarating ride on a jet ski and later enjoyed a scenic cruise, showcasing his support for the state’s booming tourism initiatives. Interacting with the media persons, he said ever since the formation of the Congress government in the state, efforts are on to promote tourism and before the current government completes its two-year term, cruise and other water sports activities have already been started in Bilaspur.

Tourism, he said, is a priority sector for his government, and efforts are underway to promote the green industry and attract investment for it. Himachal Pradesh has numerous water bodies with potential for water sports activities, which are being explored, he pointed out.

The chief minister said that two years ago, no one imagined that Bilaspur would one day have cruises, jet skis, and shikaras. However, the Congress government has made it possible.