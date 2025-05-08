Water sharing: Haryana CM accuses Punjab govt of disregarding HC ruling

In a strong response to the stance taken by the Punjab government on the ongoing water dispute, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday that the AAP-led government in Punjab neither respects the Constitution nor the country’s constitutional institutions.

He added that the Punjab government has disregarded the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the water issue, which he termed unfortunate.

Advertisement

Addressing media persons after offering prayers at the historic Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula, the chief minister said, “Today, I have had the good fortune to bow my head at Nada Sahib Gurudwara and pray for the welfare of the country and the state.

Advertisement

He said Punjab, the land of the Gurus, has always spread the message of harmony and welfare. When Punjab and Haryana were one, there was no discrimination. But today, the Mann government is creating unnecessary conflict for political gains. “We are not demanding Punjab’s share of water, we are merely asking for Haryana’s share of drinking water,” he added.

While thanking the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chief Minister Saini said that the court has delivered its decision after carefully considering and hearing both parties. Taking a dig at the chief minister of Punjab, he remarked that refusing to accept the High Court’s verdict amounts to an insult to the constitutional bench. “Disregarding constitutional decisions has unfortunately become a habit for them,” he added.

He said the Constitution is supreme and it is the duty of persons like us holding constitutional offices to uphold and respect the authority of the judiciary. Defying the court’s order, locking the dam, and staging a protest is not only improper but also sets a wrong precedent.

He further stated that the people of Haryana are facing a serious drinking water crisis. He said that water is essential for life. Yet, the Punjab chief minister is withholding it for political mileage. When the dam water levels were lower than today, Haryana still received its rightful share. What has changed now. This is nothing but politics over water.

Saini demanded that the Mann government should accept the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to refrain from politicizing the issue of water. There are numerous other matters to engage in political debate—please do not politicize Haryana’s rightful share of water, he said.

Chief Minister Saini strongly condemned the recent attacks by Pakistan, describing the targeting of innocent civilians, including women and children, as deeply reprehensible. He commended the Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor and delivered a strong and decisive response to terrorism.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism through firm foreign diplomacy. Today, the entire nation stands united with our armed forces in their resolute action. The country is firmly behind our soldiers in this critical fight against terrorism, he added.

Saini said even in the current sensitive circumstances facing the country, Sh. Mann continues to indulge in politics, which is deeply unfortunate. This is contempt of the High Court’s decision. The Chief Minister said that it is the responsibility of all those in constitutional positions to uphold and respect the authority of the judiciary.