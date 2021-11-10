Waste to wealth initiatives taken under Clean Green Village campaign under MGNREGA as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, States and Union Territories conducted a one-week-long Clean Green Village campaign under the MGNREGA from 29th October.

During the week, there was a focus on the identification and construction of soak pits, vermicompost and NADEP organic composting pits, and waste to wealth initiatives, such as the re-use of waste materials and recycling of non-biodegradable waste.

The activity saw enthusiastic involvement of villagers nationwide, the Ministry of Rural Development said today.

Meetings, workshops, and on-site demos were conducted during the week at a large number of gram panchayats. There were 1,970 events reported by the States and UTs, in which 2,597 waste to wealth initiatives were completed along with 8,887 soak pits and 2,262 compost pits.

The Central Ministry has taken various steps under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to educate and encourage Gram Panchayats to look towards the importance of cleanliness in their villages and to take up works, which can improve the livelihood of individuals in the village.