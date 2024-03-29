Trinamul criticized BJP MGNREGA wage hike in state

The Centre has increased the 5 per cent hike of wages of MGNREGA workers in Bengal which is lowest in the country.

This has revealed the apathy of the Centre towards Bengal which has been alleged by Trinamul Congress today.

In Bihar, the wages have been increased by 7.4 per cent while in Gujarat it has gone up by 9.3 per cent. In Andhra Pradesh, where Assembly election is in the offing, the hike is 10.9 per cent. In Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh the hike is 9.9 per cent each.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, veteran party leader and Rajya Sabha member, said “Whether MGNREGA rates are increased or decreased it matters little! NO Payment board is being displayed for the last two years from Bengal. The Union government targets Bengal every time. Killing federalism.”

Trinamul Congress leaders said the Centre has not paid dues for MGNREGA job card holders worth Rs 7,000 crore. Now, they have further deprived them by hiking the wage only by 5 per cent.

It may be recalled that chief minister Mamata Banerjee has cleared the dues of 69 lakh job card holders under the MGNREGA. She has also assured that if the Centre does not give money, the state government will construct houses for 11.36 lakh rural poor in batches.