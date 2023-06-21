War-famous Point 13620 overlooking Kargil opened for tourists

Following a lot of efforts by the Ladakh UT Administration, the defence strategic and iconic Point 13620 overlooking the border town of Kargil has been thrown open for tourists by the Army.

The militarily important feature near the Line of Control (LoC) was thrown open for tourists on Tuesday by Feroz Khan, chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil. The landmark decision of the Ladakh based Fire & Fury Corps of the Army, Khan said will boost border tourism while enhancing awareness about the Indian Army.

The first group of tourists visited the historic point that is witness to all the battles fought by the Indian Army with Pakistan. This had remained the highest and the most formidable Pakistani post till 1971.

The Point 13620 is strategically located as it overlooks the Kargil town and also the Srinagar – Leh highway which is the lifeline of Ladakh.

The mountainous point was captured by Pakistan, but during the 1965 war the Indian Army chased the enemy away and occupied the feature only to be returned to Pakistan following the Tashkent Agreement on 10 January 1966.

However, 52 years ago in 1971 the 2nd Battalion of the 11th Gorkha Regiment again captured the strategic feature.

The area witnessed infiltration bids by Pakistani forces leading to the 1999 war. However, the Indian Army firmly maintained control over the Point 13620.

It is worth mentioning that the Tourism Department of Ladakh has been persuading the Army to open various forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in a bid to promote border tourism.

The Army recently allowed tourists to drive to the base camp of the Siachen Glacier that is the highest battlefield in the world.

The civil administration is pressing for the opening of Daulat Baig Oldie in Leh and the Mushkoh valley in Kargil for tourists.

Tourists in Ladakh have also been allowed to visit Turtuk, the northernmost village of India, which was liberated from the illegal occupation of Pakistan by the Indian Army during the 1971 war. Turtuk, which was part of Gilgit-Baltistan, has a unique culture and lifestyle that fascinates tourists.