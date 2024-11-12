Waqf land row escalates in Kerala; Muslim body also stakes claim

With the Roman Catholic Church intensifying its protests against the claim of the Waqf board on the land of around 600 families at Munambam in Ernakulam district, the land row seems to be spreading to more regions in Kerala with the Muslim body staking claim over land in Wayanad and Thrissur districts of the state as well.

On Monday, the Waqf Board issued notices to five families at Thavinjal in Mananthavady, alleging encroachment on board-owned land.

The notices, sent to residents VP Salim, CV Hamza, Jamal, Rahmat, and Ravi of Thavinjal village in Wayanad district, claim the families have encroached on 4.7 acres out of a 5.77-acre property owned by the Waqf Board.

The board warns that it will take action under the Waqf Act to reclaim the illegally occupied land and requests any relevant land documents by November 16. The families have been summoned to appear before the board on November 19 in connection with the proceedings.

On Tuesday, the Waqf Board issued notices to 37 families at Chavakkad in Thrissur district, regarding the reclaiming of Waqf land. The notices are related to properties in the 10-acre area of Chavakkad, Guruvayur, and Orumanayur taluks. The affected families, who have been living on the land for over 50 years, have made it clear that they will not give up their homes.

They are now planning to submit a petition to Thrissur MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi. The BJP has assured that the party will protect these families by all means.

The Waqf Board’s claim over land in places such as Munambam in Ernakulam, Thavinjal in Wayanad and now Chavakkad in Thrissur has emerged as a significant issue in the state’s by-election campaign.

BJP leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Shone George on Monday handed over the representation of the Munambam land case to Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed on Monday that the Waqf Board’s land claims extend beyond Munambam, now targeting significant portions of Thaliparamba town in Kannur district.

In a post shared on X, Rijiju wrote, “I have received the representation of the Munambam land case in Kerala. After claiming lands from nearly 600 Christian families in Munambam, the Waqf is now claiming ownership of Thaliparamba town in Kannur, including 600 acres in the city center. I’ve been assured full justice.”

The CPI-M-led ruling LDF and the Congress-led UDF opposition recently passed a unanimous resolution in the state assembly opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at revising provisions of the existing Waqf law.

The Catholic Church has backed the amendment proposed by the BJP-led central government, opposing provisions of the current law, alleging that many properties belonging to Christian families for generations in Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board.