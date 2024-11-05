Waqf land in Munambam not just Hindu-Muslim issue, it involves Christians too: Prakash Javadekar

BJP’s Kerala prabhari and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday that the ongoing Waqf land issue in Munambam is not a mere Hindu-Muslim issue, but it involves Christians as well.

Javedkar said in Palakkad that the Waqf land issue is not confined to Munambam, the issue spans across India with the Waqf Board asserting control over various properties. Those, facing the threat of losing their land following the claim of the Waqf Board, are experiencing a lack of legal recourse. “They cannot even approach the courts but must instead deal directly with the Waqf Board,” he added.

Javadekar asked the Kerala government to clarify the extent of Waqf land in Munambam. He called for a clear classification of the land—whether it is government land, private land, or property belonging to other religious groups—so that the public could understand the issue better.

Criticising the LDF and UDF for their stance on international issues, Javedkar pointed out that while both parties are vocal about the Palestine issue, they remain silent on the attacks by Hamas and the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. He also accused them of failing to condemn the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada.

Javedkar also said that similar Waqf land issues are there in other parts of Kerala, in places such as Kalpathy and Nooranad. He also criticised the LDF and UDF for their past association with controversial figures, including welcoming the controversial PDP leader Abdul Nasser Madani.