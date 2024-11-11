Waqf Board expands land claims in Kerala

Amidst intensifying protests in Munambam, Kerala’s Ernakulam district, over Waqf land claims, reports reveal that the Waqf Board has issued notices to five families in Thavinjal, Mananthavady, alleging encroachment on board-owned land.

The notices, sent to residents VP Salim, CV Hamza, Jamal, Rahmat, and Ravi of Thavinjal village in Wayanad district, claim the families have encroached on 4.7 acres out of a 5.77-acre property owned by the Waqf Board.

The board warns that it will take action under the Waqf Act to reclaim the illegally occupied land and requests any relevant land documents by November 16. The families have been summoned to appear before the board on November 19 in connection with the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed on Monday that the Waqf Board’s land claims extend beyond Munambam, now targeting significant portions of Thaliparamba town in Kannur district.

In a post shared on X, Rijiju wrote, “I have received the representation of the Munambam land case in Kerala. After claiming lands from nearly 600 Christian families in Munambam, the Waqf is now claiming ownership of Thaliparamba town in Kannur, including 600 acres in the city center. I’ve assured full justice.”

In response, the Congress-led UDF and CPM-led LDF recently passed a unanimous resolution in the state assembly opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at revising provisions of the existing Waqf law.

The Catholic Church has backed the amendment proposed by the BJP-led central government, opposing provisions of the current law, alleging that many properties belonging to Christian families for generations in Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board.