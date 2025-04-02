Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha
The highly contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid strong protests from Opposition parties.
Defending the amendments proposed in the Bill, Rijiju said there were some anomalies in the Waqf Act therefore it became necessary to amend it.
The minister expressed optimism that those opposing the Bill will have a change of heart and support it with a positive attitude.
“In 2013, right before the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, there were some steps taken that will raise questions in your mind. In 2013, the act was changed to allow Sikhs, Hindus, Parsis, and others to create Waqf. Everyone knows that Waqf is for Muslims to create Waqf in the name of Allah. This change was made by Congress in 2013. Congress made the boards specific, only Shias in Shia boards…A section was added that the Waqf will have an overriding effect over every other law. How can this section be acceptable?” he said.
