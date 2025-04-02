Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

The highly contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid strong protests from Opposition parties. The bill, which seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India, was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Introducing the bill, Minister Rijiju said that the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the JPC had been unprecedented in India’s parliamentary history.



“I want to say that the discussion that has taken place on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Joint Committee of both Houses has never been done in the parliamentary history of India to date. I thank and congratulate all the members of the Joint Committee… To date, a total of 284 delegations from the stakeholders of different communities have presented their views and suggestions before the committee. Waqf boards of 25 state governments and union territories have also presented their submissions,” he stated.

The minister expressed optimism that those opposing the Bill will have a change of heart and support it with a positive attitude. Advertisement

He further slammed the Opposition Congress for changing the law right before the Lok Sabha elections 2014, claiming the then UPA government added a section that Waqf will have an overriding effect over every other law.

“In 2013, right before the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, there were some steps taken that will raise questions in your mind. In 2013, the act was changed to allow Sikhs, Hindus, Parsis, and others to create Waqf. Everyone knows that Waqf is for Muslims to create Waqf in the name of Allah. This change was made by Congress in 2013. Congress made the boards specific, only Shias in Shia boards…A section was added that the Waqf will have an overriding effect over every other law. How can this section be acceptable?” he said. Advertisement

Defending the amendments proposed in the Bill, Rijiju said there were some anomalies in the Waqf Act therefore it became necessary to amend it.



Earlier today, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) warned of a nationwide movement if the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament.

