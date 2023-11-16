‘Wanted to apologise, but the boy…’: Nana Patekar on slapping fan

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has finally broken silence over the viral video that shows him slapping a fan who was reportedly trying to take a selfie with him.

Nana revealed the incident happened due to a misunderstanding and that he wanted to apologise to the boy but he ran away.

In a video statement released by Nana Patekar’s team, the actor narrated the entire incident and said he was about to began the shoot and though the boy was from the crew and slapped him as per the scene and told him to leave.

However, he was turned out to be a fan of the actor and wanted to take a selfie as the scene was about to begin.

“A video is going viral where I have hit a boy. Though this sequence is a part of our film, we had one rehearsal…We were scheduled to have a second rehearsal. The director told me to begin. We were about to begin when the boy in the video came in. I didn’t know who he was, I thought he was one of our crew so I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave,” Nana said.

The actor said that he has never said no to any fan for a photograph and apologised for his mistake.

“Later, I came to know that he was not a part of the crew. So, I was going to call him back but he ran away. Maybe his friend shot the video. I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don’t do this…This happened by mistake…If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me…I will never do anything like this…,” he added.

The viral video sparked massive outrage on social media with people criticising Nana Patekar for being “arrogant”.

Hours after the incident, the director of the film, Anil Sharma had claimed that Nana didn’t slap anybody and it was part of the scene rehearsal.