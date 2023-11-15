Nana Patekar loses cool, whacks pesky Varanasi fan sneaking in for selfie

The usually composed veteran actor Nana Patekar apparently lost his cool while making a public appearance in a market place in Varanasi, as seen in a viral video that emerged on Wednesday.

In the video, Patekar can be seen clad in brown check suit with a fawn-coloured hat and a scarf, smiling and waving to his fans with his salt-and-pepper beard prominent.

Suddenly, a pesky fan crept up from behind and stood momentarily with Patekar – apparently too close for comfort – and raised his mobile phone to click a selfie.

Irked by the brazenness of the unidentified teenager, Patekar gave him a whack on the rear side of his head and as the boy lunged ahead, a security personnel dragged him and pushed him away from the spot.

As the youngster was packed off, Patekar turned around and pointed a finger at him, probably as a mild warning to other potential fans to refrain from such antics.

The minor fracas kicked up mixed reactions on social media networks with many supporting the 72-year-old actor, and others siding with the teenager, and one even offering sagely advice to Patekar “to show this anger in reel life, not real life.”

Patekar is currently in the holy city to shoot for film-maker Anil Sharma’s next venture, ‘Journey’.

The 10-second viral video is of the route leading to Dashashwamedh Ghat where he is shooting for his next film.

Nana Patekar was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’.

Nana Patekar will soon make his OTT debut with ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller directed by Prakash Jha.