‘Want to leave CM post, but…’: Ashok Gehlot drops a hint for Sachin Pilot

Ahead of the upcoming state legislative assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that while he wants to leave the chief minister’s post, the post “doesn’t let me go.”

The Rajasthan chief minister’s remarks on the CM post is being seen as a snub to his arch-rival Sachin Pilot’s ambitions. In 2020, Pilot had openly revolted against Gehlot and took away a faction of Congress MLAs with him to camp near Delhi.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Gehlot narrated an incident when a woman supporters told him that she wished to see him as Rajasthan CM for the fourth time.

“I told her that I want to leave the Chief Minister’s post but this post is not letting me go,” the Rajasthan chief minister said.

He once again appeared to claim the top job, saying the Congress leadership might have seen something in him as they chose his to lead the state thrice.

His remarks hold significance ahead of the crucial state assembly elections on November 25. The Congress has tried to project a united house even as political experts believe the Pilot issue has not dwindled as yet.

When asked about the delay in the announcement of Congress candidates in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that decisions are being taken smoothly and only BJP is upset.

“They are upset because we are not fighting. All the decisions are being taken after considering everyone’s opinions. I am talking to Sachin Pilot’s supporters too, deciding in their favour. Decisions are being taken smoothly. That’s why only the BJP is not happy,” he said.

Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan legislative assembly will be held on November 25. Earlier the elections were scheduled to be held on November 23, but the date was moved after state parties urged the EC for the same.