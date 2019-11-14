Wanlura Diengdoh was promoted, as the judge of Meghalaya High Court by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday

Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq would administer the oath of office and secrecy on November 15. Diengdoh will be the third from Khasis, an indigenous ethnic group of Meghalaya, to be sworn in as a judge of High Court.

The first Khasi was Justice Beryl Lamare, who was the judge of the Gauhati High Court and followed by Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew, who is the incumbent judge of the Meghalaya High Court.

The new Chief Justice has succeeded Ajay Kumar Mittal, who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

On October 15, the Supreme Court Collegium has also approved of a proposal for the appointment of Diengdoh as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court.

Diengdoh is currently serving as District and Sessions Judge, East Khasi Hills. Prior to this, he had served the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority.

He joined judicial service in 2000 as an additional district and sessions judge. Diengdoh had also held the post of Registrar General of Meghalaya High Court.