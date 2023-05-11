VSCs in all 400 villages of Doda

Village Surveillance Committees (VSCs) have been set up in all 400 villages of Doda district of the Jammu division to thwart attempts to revive terrorism, drug trafficking and unlawful activities.

With this, Doda has become the first district in the UT of J&K to establish VSCs in all revenue villages.

The VSCs function under the District Surveillance Committee to keep vigil on the unlawful activities and take timely action to prevent any damage to the precious lives, property, law and order and the social fabric of the society.

District Magistrate Vishesh Mahajan, along with SSP, Abdul Qayoom convened a virtual meeting of the stakeholders to sensitise them of their critical role in maintaining peace in the district especially in the rural areas.

The VSCs comprise of Lumbardars, Chowkidars, VDG members, prominent citizens of the village and revenue officials. The VSCs report to the District Surveillance Committee headed by DM and SSP.

The SSP Doda also interacted with the VSCs and asked them not to take law in their hands while dealing with the anti-social or anti- national elements and instead report to the concerned agency or police station timely.

He assured the members that their identity shall not be disclosed so as to avoid any threat to the informer. He appealed to all the members and agencies involved in the surveillance teams to work in a synchronised manner to keep the district safe and protected from the elements inimical to peace and brotherhood.

The DM, while interacting with the VSC members, urged them to volunteer themselves for crucial, active and coordinated efforts to defeat crime from society. Crime in the shape of drug trafficking, theft, bovine smuggling, efforts to revive militancy, anti- social, and anti- national activities are major threats to the society hampering its overall development, he said.

The responsible citizens must put coordinated efforts to fight against the criminal elements in their society. DM has urged the VSCs to report any abnormal/ untoward incidence or presence of any strange person in their areas.

The DM has directed the concerned to re-constitute some of the VSCs where the members don’t show their volunteer interest in the fight against the common enemies of the society.