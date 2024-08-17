Vrindavan widows send 551 rakhis to PM

Widows of Vrindavan have prepared 551 rakhis on the ‘Ram’ and ‘Krishna’ theme for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The women living in Vrindavan ashrams have also prepared special rakhis featuring pictures of their Narendra Modi Bhaiya, which have been sent to him.

This year, the elderly widows living in Maa Sharda Ashram, Radhatilak Ashram, and Tarash Mandir Ashram have prepared rakhis featuring pictures of ‘Ram’, colourful images of ‘Bihariji’, and Shri Modi.

The rakhis were prepared at Maa Sharda Ashram this year.

On Saturday, the widows decorated the rakhis they had made for Prime Minister Modi. These rakhis and sweets will be handed over to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Late Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of the Sulabh Movement, began organising important Hindu rituals, including Rakshabandhan, for the widows living in Vrindavan to break the social stigma attached to them.