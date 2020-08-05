The family members of the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday donated Rs 10 lakh in aid of the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Muppavarapu Ushamma Naidu, the wife of the Vice President took the initiative in pooling contributions from their family and also by their son Harsha, daughter-in-law Radha Muppavarapu, daughter Deepa Venkat, son-in-law Venkat Immani and their four grandchildren.

Ms Naidu sent a cheque of Rs5 lakh to the PM CARES Fund in support of the fight against COVID-19 and another cheque of Rs5 lakh to Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in support of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya that began on Wednesday with the Bhoomi Pujan.

Earlier in March, VP Naidu had donated his one month’s salary to PMCARES Fund and had also announced to donate 30 % of his salary every month towards efforts to fight the Covid pandemic.